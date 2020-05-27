Georgia Frances "Georgie" Kinder, age 76, of Tazewell, Va., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, Va. Born August 23, 1943, in Alexandria, Va., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Vernon Kitson Worthington. She was a member of Fincastle Baptist Church in Tazewell, Va. Georgie was a real people person, she loved to sit on her front porch in her swing talking on her phone. She enjoyed her grandkids, gardening, and canning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Harold" Kinder; grandson, Bryan Edward Thurston; and five brothers. She is survived by her lifelong companion (as if he were her husband), Roy Rogers Asbury; son, George William "Little Billy" Puckett of Tazewell, Va.; daughters, Emily Kinder Thurston and husband, Bill, of North Tazewell, Va., and Jenifer Marie Asbury-Beavers and husband, Auston, of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Thurston and wife, Virginia, Alexis Thurston and companion, Cody Ferguson, Bryse Puckett, Brayden Puckett, Katelyn Beavers, and Jacob Beavers. Private family graveside services and interment will be conducted at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell, Va., with Pastor Rick Mallory officiating. Peery & St.Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va., is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Kinder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

