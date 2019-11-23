Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. SOME TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN OR TREES UPROOTED DUE TO WET GROUND AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&