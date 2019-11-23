Dennis Eugene Allison, age 76, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1943, in Wythe County, the son of the late John Massie Allison Sr. and Beatrice Dickens Allison. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Massie Allison Jr. and Freddie Allison; five sisters, Velma Frederick, Lucille Grubb, Lois Sayers, Donna Young, and Margaret Allison. Dennis was a Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Cheryle Walke Allison; daughter, Lori Ann Arnold; son, Wayne and Kim Allison; sister, Barbara Cregger; granddaughters, Brandi Allison and Shannon Allison; grandson, Devin Allison; excited about the upcoming birth of his first great-granddaughter, Cloie Rose Allison; his "Rent a Kid" Ashley Frazier, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Reese Funeral Home with the Reverend Billy Carty officiating. Odd Fellows Rites was conducted during the funeral. Interment followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 was conduct graveside military rites. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Allison family.
