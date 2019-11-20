Marion Byrd Seabolt, age 87, of Atkins, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Virginia on January 21, 1932, the son of the late Samuel Lewis Seabolt and Effie Carmel Smith Parks. He was retired from Brunswick Corporation and was preceded in death by his brothers, John Seabolt, Kenneth Parks, Bobby Parks, and Ansil Parks. He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Clark and husband, David, of Newton, N.C.; grandsons, Zack, Nick and Cody Clark; great-grandson, Carter Clark; brother, Ray Parks; sisters-in-law, Debbie Parks, both of Wytheville,. Va., Sue Parks Pascal, and Opal Parks; and nieces and nephews, Perry Parks, Andy Parks, Danny and Mary Parks, Lynn and Lee Parks, all of Cripple Creek, Va. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. Visitation will be held at the Lindsey Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Seabolt family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
