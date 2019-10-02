CHILHOWIE, Va. Vergie Powers Dungan, 97, of Chilhowie, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Clyde Powers; sisters, Ruth Sullivan, Irene Rouse, and Catherine McCready; brother, J.B. Powers; and daughter-in-law, Charlee Dungan and her husband, Bill Dungan. Vergie was a lifelong member of Middlefork Baptist Church in Chilhowie. She is survived by her brother, Garney Powers; son, Billy Dungan; grandson, Wesley Dungan; granddaughter, Emily Dungan; grandson-in-law, Jim Paine; great-granddaughters, Billie and Sadie Paine; sisters-in-law, Polly Furr and Nancy Sanders; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Middle Fork Baptist Church, P.O. Box 396, Chilhowie, VA 24319, or to the Middle Fork Cemetery, P.O. Box 613, Chilhowie, VA 24319 in memory of Vergie. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie for their exceptional care over the past few weeks. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Dungan family.
