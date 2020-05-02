MARION, Va. Etta Jean, lover of puppies, coffee, lipstick, chocolate, travel, but must importantly family, transitioned into the next life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Etta grew up and went to high school in Peterstown, W.Va. She loved the small town and the wonderful people it provided. She raised her children there as her parents did. She spent her life in Healthcare, gently caring for others. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Norma Jean Kade. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Kevin Leonard Melton, with whom she is enjoying a much awaited and fabulous reunion, and a nephew Jeff Spangler. She is survived, remembered by, and will always be loved by her loving daughter, Melissa Cline Perrine (Stacy), and grandsons that she absolutely adored, Blake, Alton and Josh; son, Chris Hale; sister, Judy Spangler (Robert); a nephew, Robert Spangler (Pam); a niece, Melanie; and a friend and caretaker Anna Gross. She will also be missed and loved by countless other friends and family members that were lucky enough to know her and love her. Mom believed in a few things with her whole heart, kindness, love, forgiveness, laughter, memories. Mom will live on in the gifts that she left with each of us. Her spirit, her kindness, her humor, her belief that death is not the end, but the beginning of the most beautiful beginning ever. She has earned her reward, and she is now healthy and free with family and friends she has not seen in a very long time. Her wishes were to be cremated and that will be honored. One of her greatest joys in life were her pets, who she most often cooked three meals a day for. If you want to honor her in some way, please make a donation to your local SPCA, or even better; rescue a puppy and love it forever. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Wade Family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.