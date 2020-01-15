Retired Lt Col Harry Vaughn "HV" Lindsey Jr., age 91, of Independence, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, H.V. Lindsey Sr. and Stella Crabtree Lindsey; daughter, Jennifer Lindsey; and brother, James R. Lindsey. HV graduated from Georgia Tech and served his country honorably as an Air Force officer, with a tour in Vietnam and was awarded the bronze star. After retiring from the Air Force, HV worked with his brother, James Lindsey with Equitable Life Insurance Company in Richlands. HV helped secure the financial stability of the 1908 Grayson County courthouse, in addition to many contributions of artifacts to its historical museum. He also served on the board of trustees for the Allegany Memorial Hospital from 1993 to 2013 and served as past president of the High Meadows Country Club, N.C. HV also was instrumental in obtaining funding for the Richlands Recreational Park. HV loved sports of all kinds especially GA Tech basketball and football; and his knowledge and abilities in golf and tennis were also his passion. He also loved gardening. He was a genuine Scotsman who proudly displayed his Lindsey tartan kilt on many occasions. He could fill a room up with his contagious laugh, brighten the gloomiest of days and left an undeniable lasting impression with anyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jean W. Lindsey; children, stepchildren and spouses, Harry V. "Trip" Lindsey III of Florida, Lady Laurie Wates and husband, Sir James Wates, of Surrey, England, Jennifer Weathersby and husband, William, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Jeff Moss and wife, Tammy, of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren and spouses, Piers Wates, Miles Wates, Kyle Lindsey, Cameron Lindsey, Morgan Plume and husband, Jesse, Gabrielle "Gabby" Moss, Elizabeth Weathersby, and Corbett Weathersby; and three great-grandchildren. He was a family man, a generous and kind father, a wonderful grandfather, and great grandfather. A special word of thanks to the staff of the Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, and to the caregivers, Debbie Dooley, Andrea Jones, Sheila Mayberry, Cathe Nichols, and Ella Robinson. A memorial service was held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Independence First United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Contributions can be made to The Historic 1908 Courthouse Foundation, 107 E. Main St., Independence, VA 24348, the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343, The First United Methodist Church 171 W. Main St., Independence, VA 24348, or the Alleghany Memorial Hospital (AMH) Foundation, 233 Doctors Street, Sparta, NC 28675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.