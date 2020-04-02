James "Jim" Allen Altizer, 77, of Floyd, passed from this world on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as a result of injuries from a fall. Jim graduated from Floyd High school in 1960, joined the United States Army in 1961, returned to Floyd in 1964 and married his sweetheart, Pat Hale. Jim joined the workforce as a heavy equipment operator and was regarded as one of the best. He retired from Branch Highways in 2006, and as long as he was able, he pursued his passion for hunting and fishing. Jim's parents were the late J. Allen Altizer and Virginia Altizer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Hale Altizer; two sons, Jay Allen and Amy Altizer of Dallas, Texas, and grandchildren, Mary Grace, James and Marguerite and Carson Hale and Emily Altizer of Floyd, and grandchildren, Ansley and Leah. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery. When safety concerns over public gatherings have subsided, a celebration of life for friends, neighbors and Floyd United Methodist church family will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Floyd United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.