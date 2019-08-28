Helen Irene Sargent Shinall, age 87, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Roanoke, Virginia, following a brief illness. She was born in Richlands, Virginia, on July 12, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Oma Letha Nuckles Sargent. Helen was a 1951 graduate of Richlands High School and later attended SVCC. She worked many years as a medical receptionist for Dr. Ann Brooks. Helen was a sweet gentle lady with a mischievous nature and a funny sense of humor. She loved to knit, cook, bake and was very proud of her award-winning Blue-Ribbon recipes. If she actually sat still, she watched Wheel of Fortune and did word search puzzles. She and her husband James were Charter Members of the Tazewell County Sportsmen Club and she was a member of the Rebeka's Lodge of Richlands, Virginia. Helen was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a lifetime resident of the area and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Shinall; sister, Celia Ann Bragg and brother, Charles Henry Sargent. Those who remain to carry on her spirit are her daughters, Jamie Lynn Fouch of Bandy, Va., Kimberly Ann Shinall and wife, Anne, of Steubenville, Ohio, Karen Marie Knuckles and husband, Dewey of Bluewell, W.Va., and Christina Kaye Shinall of Richlands, Va.; sons, James H. Shinall Jr. and wife, Katherine, of Smyrna, Ga., and Charles "Chuck" T. Shinall and wife, Sharon, of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Rita Jean Berlin of Wilmington, N.C.; brother, Thomas Sargent of Richlands, Va., eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Vicki Meeks, Janis Humphrey and Tammy Cline for their loving care they gave Helen. The funeral service for Helen Shinall was held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Rick Blevins officiating. Interment followed at the Hankins Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
