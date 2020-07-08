Paul Lee Humphreys, age 93, of Rural Retreat, Va., (the Cedar Springs Community), passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in West Virginia on May 18, 1927, the son of the late William Raper Humphreys Sr. and Dovie Richardson Humphreys. Paul was a member of the Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge # 226 AF & AM of Rural Retreat, where he had served as past master. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Fisher Humphreys; brother, W.R. Humphreys Jr.; and sister, Betty Jean Humphreys. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Mae Fisher Humphreys; stepsons and spouses, Allen and Katy Overbay, and Jeffery and Amy Overbay; step-grandchildren and spouses, Adam and Bridgett Overbay, and Erin and Tim Fitzpatrick; step great-grandchildren, Delaney, Kate and Finley Fitzpatrick; nephews and spouse, Curtis and Lisa Humphreys, and Troy Humphreys; niece and spouse, Annette and Jim Mabe; and great-niece, Stacey Burton. A graveside service was held 11 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 163 Asbury Church Rd, Rural Retreat, VA 24368, with Mt. Airy Masonic Lodge # 226 conducting graveside masonic rites. There was no visitation at the funeral home. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Humphreys family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
