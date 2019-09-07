Darryl Allen Bryant, age 58, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on August 21, 1961, the son of the late Douglas Oliver Bryant and Barbara Marie Ledger Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Missy Bryant; sons, Tanner Austin Bryant and Hunter Logan Bryant, both of the home; nephews, Justin Bryant and Casey, Michael Boothe Jr., and J.D. Bryant; brother-in-law, Michael Boothe and Tabatha; great-niece and nephews, Ty, Noelle, and Greyson; and brother, Dale Bryant of Clayton, N.C. Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Addison officiating. The family received friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Bryant family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.