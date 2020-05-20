CHILHOWIE, Va. Daisy Martin left this world and ran into her Savior's arms Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Valley Health and Rehab Center in Chilhowie. She was 90 years old. Daisy was born in Tazewell County, to the late Harvey and Elma Abel Peery. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Martin Sr.; brothers, Nelson Peery, Fred Peery, and Jim Edd Peery; sisters, Mary Hayes and Emma Webb; son-in-law, Gerald Johnson; and step-grandson, Stephen Ross. Daisy is survived by her four children, Sue Johner and husband, Charlie of Troutdale, Jeanne Haulsee and husband, Jim, of Chilhowie, Baker Martin and wife, Lynn, of Volney, and Jo Ann Johnson of Chilhowie; her grandchildren, Vince Johner and wife, Carissa, Michelle Johner Stamper and husband, Jonathan, Jennifer Martin, Wes Martin and wife, Hilary, Jenna Johnson, Julie Johnson and Matt Tilson; step-granddaughter, Velva Haulsee Ross and husband, Don; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Chase Johner and wife, Melissa, their children, Berkley and Heidi, Shyanna Johner Hafley and husband Cody, their children, Ezra, Miloh, and Kyler, Jovi Stamper, Amber Blevins Spicer and husband, Timmy, their son, Taylor, Brandi Blevins and son, Zander, Brendan Martin, and step-great-grandchildren, Savannah Lambert Huffard and son, Easton, Brianna Lambert, and Sarah Ross Phipps and husband, Adam; brothers, Charlie "Todd" Peery, Wayne Peery and Mary Rouse; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Peery, Brenda Martin, and Dorothy Blevins. Daisy is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Due to health concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services or home visitations held. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Valley Health and Rehab Center, Dr. Van Clampitt and staff of Family Physicians of Marion, the staff of Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, and friends and loved ones too numerous to mention. They ask for your thoughts and prayers as they grieve and remember their precious Daisy. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie is serving the Martin family.
