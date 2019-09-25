Ronnie James Stilwell, age 57, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home. He was born in Pulaski Co., Va., on May 13, 1962. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Frances Melton Stilwell. He is survived by two daughters, Jessie Stilwell and Chelle Stilwell, both of Wytheville, Va.; his father, R. Douglas Stilwell of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Erinn Conway, Hunter Holdren, and Jaiden Holdren; sisters, Kathy Alderman of Hillsville, Va., and Janie Stilwell of Max Meadows; brothers, Lloyd Stilwell of Wytheville, and Fred Stilwell of Max Meadows; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Diane Stanley officiating. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until service time. A graveside service followed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Jones Cemetery in the Gunton Park Community. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Stilwell family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
