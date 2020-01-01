Pauline Sutton DeHart, age 97, of Warm Hearth Kroontje Heathcare Center, in Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Mrs. DeHart was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Sutton of the New River Community of Radford, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Surviving her are a son, Andy D. Hubble Jr. and wife, Deborah, of Suffock, Va., and a daughter, Jackie Campbell and husband, Curt, of Wytheville, Va. Also surviving are three grandsons, C. Lee Campbell Jr. and Wendy, Robert Campbell and Teresa, all of Wytheville, Va., Jon Hubble and Emily of Chesapeake, Va. Also two great grandsons, Hamilton and Addison Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The greatest joy in her life was time spent with family. She was affectionately known as "GRANNY" and will be greatly missed because of her warm and caring personality. "Pollye" was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg, Va. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11 a.m., a celebration of life will follow at the Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street NW, Blacksburg, Va., with the Reverend Linda Dickerson officiating at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Rockford Cemetery, in Radford, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Warm Heart Foundation, 2607 Warm Heart, Suite 100, Blacksburg, VA 24060, or Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street, Blacksburg NW, VA 24060 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
DeHart, Pauline Sutton
To plant a tree in memory of Pauline DeHart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.