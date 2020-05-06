Frank Eugene Johnson, age 86, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2020. He was born August 25, 1933 in Wythe County, the son of the late Ralph and Maude Catherine Hudson Johnson. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Noel Johnson; twin brother, Paul Johnson; and sister, Marjorie Blair. Frank was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruby Umberger Johnson; children, Stephen E. Johnson and wife, Jackie, Mickey D. Johnson, Amy Johnson and fiancé, David Akers all of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Stephen E. Johnson Jr. and Mintsy Shelton Garlick; great-grandchildren, Emily Mills, Bradley Bobbitt, Zachary Shelton and Zachary Tyler "Ty" Stillwell; special grandchild, Tanna Carpenter. Services are private. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Johnson family.
