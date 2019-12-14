CONCORD, N.C. Mrs. Gayle Frances Ledbetter Rinehardt, 75, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home. Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by the Rev. Rick Durham. Entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Gayle was born on March 17, 1944, to the late P.L. Ledbetter and Margaret Kathryn Hatley Ledbetter. Gayle graduated Hartsell High Scholl Class of 1962 and Cabarrus School of Nursing in 1982. She was a nurse at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, Veterans Administration Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., and Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute. In addition to her parents, Gayle was predeceased by her oldest son, Jeffery Paul Rinehardt and a brother, Larry Levere Ledbetter. Gayle is survived by her husband, Jerry; three sons, Gregory Scott Rinehardt and wife, Tracie, Matthew Lynn Rinehardt and wife, Melanie, and Jonathan Mark Rinehardt and wife, Sally, all of Virginia; Jeff's surviving wife, Kathy Rinehardt of Concord; brother, Rodney C Ledbetter and wife, Pam of S.C.; and seven grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, Lani, Sara Cait, Maddalynn, Jon and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct SW, Concord, NC 28025, Susan G Komen Foundation, 2316 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Rinehardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.