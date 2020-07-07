TROUTDALE, Va. Virginia "Ginny" McGrady Smith, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab. Ginny was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and faithful Christian. She was a long time member of Brookside Baptist Church. Ginny was as honest as the day was long, a mentor to many people and enjoyed being able to give advice. Up until her final days, she kept her sense of humor and was ready to ride Mike's motorcycle if she could have gotten her leg "slung" over. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edgar "Buck" Smith; parents, Booker and Eula McGrady; sisters, Edith Harper Halsey and Joy Daniel; brother, J.B. McGrady. Ginny is survived by her son, Joseph Michael Smith; special niece, April Mitchell and husband, Billy; special nephew, Joe Harper, all of Troutdale Va.; Austin Bunn who was like a grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Because of the COVID 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Troutdale Cemetery. To share memories of Virginia " Ginny" McGrady Smith, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ginny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
