MARION, Va. Marvin Preston Crewey, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Grace Health & Rehab Center in Abingdon, Va. Marvin was born in Marion, Va. on August 30, 1937. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey James Crewey and Virginia Pearl Richardson Crewey; a daughter, Robin Jones; and two brothers, Claude and David Crewey. Marvin was an expert mechanic and owned a local body shop for many years. He is survived by his three children, Teresa Peachy, Vonda Pack and husband, Eddie and James Crewey; sisters, Edith Farris, Nancy Farris and Louise Thompson; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Glenna Crewey; and special friend, Linda McClure. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Walker's Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Herman Cress officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Private visitation for the family will be held at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Crewey Family.
