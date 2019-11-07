On Saturday, November 2, 2019, "Tommy" Harold Thomas Miller, eagerly left the house to go hunting with his buddies. We can only imagine the excitement when he took the shot and headed down to find his deer. Sadly for us, but joyfully for him, it was at that moment that God called him home. Tommy will be deeply missed by his wife, Angie; his daughter and son-in-law, April-Dawn and John Jones; his beautiful grandchildren, Bridgette Poff, Emmaleigh Jones and Parker Jones; his sister and brother-in-law, Glenna and Pete Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Lesa Miller and George and Lori Miller; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pam and Lee Hinkle, Rick and Peggy Huff, and Bobby and Amy Huff; mother and stepfather-in-law, Marlene and Cecil Compton, as well as several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Tommy was the son of Ophelia and Junior Miller (deceased). Tommy was a member of The Little White Church for many years. He loved hunting, playing bluegrass music and ran Miller's Gun Shop until May of this year. He was only 61 years of age (1-28-1958 to 11-2-2019) but it's not the number of years in life but the life in your years. Tommy put a lot of life in those years and was very thankful to God for all of his blessings! A visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m., a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Gardner funeral home.
