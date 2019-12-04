Anna Louise Blizzard Smith MARION, Va. Anna Louise Blizzard Smith, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Mrs. Smith was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert Blizzard and Ethel Stoots Blizzard Poston and was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Smith. She worked at Harwood for several and worked on the family farm with her husband and boys up until her death. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a great cook. She was a member of the Greenwood UMC and attended Lynside Church and the Church of God of Prophecy in Browns Subdivision. Survivors include, her sons, David Smith and Pam, and Gary Smith and Karen; grandchildren, Aaron Smith and Michelle, Jordon Smith and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Fred, McKenzie, Parker, Ellie, Austin and Conner; and stepsisters, Mary Alice Robinson and Ruby Hancock. She is also survived by her four legged friends, Buddy, Spud, Lady, Goldie and Princess. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses, special care giver Rachel Buchanan, Terry Parks and to Evelyn, Angie, Pam, Karen, Becky and Carla. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Marion with Pastor Steve Hutton, Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Mark Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.
