Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA... PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES NEW RIVER ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY CLINCH RIVER NEAR RICHLANDS AFFECTING TAZEWELL COUNTY N. FK. HOLSTON RIVER NEAR SALTVILLE AFFECTING SMYTH COUNTY TWO TO AS MUCH AS 5 INCHES FELL ACROSS THE REGION SINCE EARLY THURSDAY, ON ALREADY SATURATED GROUNDS. THIS IS CAUSING FLOODING ALONG SEVERAL RIVER BASINS IN VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY 9AM TODAY. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER ALLISONIA. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 03AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 9.0 FEET BY LATE THIS MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 9.0 FEET...PARTS OF JULIA SIMPKINS ROAD..ROUTE 693 ON THE RIGHT BANK ARE CUT OFF. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 8.5 FEET ON APR 20 2019. &&