ABINGDON, Va. Rob Kilby, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. Rob loved life and made life better for the people in his life. He was a true family man and was crazy about the kids who were crazy about their "Big Poppa". Rob was an amazing firefighter and a nationally registered teaching paramedic. Everywhere he went, people would thank him for the difference his expertise made in their life. If you had to be stuck with a needle, you wanted Rob. He loved to help people and was proud of the opportunity to teach doctors and nurses to care for people. Rob was charismatic, charming, and pretty much full of itall of it. He was passionate about the Nashville Predators and enjoyed giving Shannon play by play. Rob was many things to many people they just don't make many Rob Kilbys anymore. His presence was always felt, and his absence will be absolutely known until we all meet again in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mark and Helen Kilby, and Robert and Merva Smith; several aunts and uncles; and his best friend, Earl Morphew. Rob is survived by his wife, Shannon Bales Kilby of Abingdon, Va.; son, Matthew Kilby and girlfriend, Tatum Spears, of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Amerald Greer and husband, Caleb, of Marion, Va.; parents, Fred and Matijane Smith Kilby of Abingdon, Va.; very special brother, Eric Kilby and wife, Emily Oliver Kilby, of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Zaeden, Psyden and Eevee; special friends, Chad Barr and Sean Blevins; and his four legged companions, Jamie, Stark and Khloey; and all his brothers and sisters at the Bristol Virginia Fire Department, Medflight, and other medical services in the region. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Mark Hoffman and Pastor Eric Ramey officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fetching Apparel, P.O. Box 971, Bristol, TN 37621 or online at fetching-apparel.com. To share memories of Rob Kilby, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rob's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Kilby, Rob
Service information
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
8:00PM
8:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Feb 9
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Sunday, February 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
