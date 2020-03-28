Mary Jean Spraker, age 91, of Wytheville, Va. (the Cripple Creek Community), passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Hemphill, W.Va. on July 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Reece Wingate and Mary Alice Eanes Wingate. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burton "Jim Burt" Spraker; sons, James Stephen "Chico" Spraker and Kenneth Wingate Spraker; sisters, Margaret Bartee, Catherine King, and Doris "Tootise" Gartlan; and brothers, Robert Wingate, R.C. Wingate and Ed Wingate. She is survived by her children, William Reece and Nancy Spraker of Rural Retreat, Va., Cassandra and Larry Wohlford of Rustburg, Va., Deborah Jean Spraker, of Wytheville, Tim and Tammy Spraker of Cripple Creek, Va., Greg Spraker, and Hosea and Lynn Spraker, all of Wytheville; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, fix great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Richard Gartlan officiating. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Spraker family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
