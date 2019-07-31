Betty Burress Hagan, 79, of Bastian, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Hagan; her parents, Ruth Virginia and John Wiley Burress of Bastian, Va.; her brothers, Kelly Burress of Bristol, Va., and Robert Burress of Richmond, Va. Betty was retired from Tultex of Bastian, Va. and later in life found great joy as the welcoming face to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre box office, where she left behind many cherished friends. Betty is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Kim Hagan of Hanover, Md., Lee and Kim Hagan of Bland, Va., and Paul Hagan of Bastian, Va.; granddaughter, Sheila Hagan of Hanover, Md.; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jared and Anna Frechette-Hagan of Queens, N.Y.; grandson, Johnathan Hagan of Bland, Va.; a great-grandson scheduled to arrive in October; sister-in-law, Ona Burress of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Ruby Estep and husband, Mack, of Bluefield, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Carol Pauley of Bland, Va.; special sister, Doris Dillow of Bastian, Va.; a host of loved and highly regarded nieces, nephews, and cousins. By Betty's request, graveside rites were held 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Grandview Memory Gardens, in Bluefield, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the Hagan family.
