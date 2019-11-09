Dunn "Don" Allen Keith Dunn "Don" Allen Keith, 73, of Max Meadows, had his homecoming on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Don Keith, loving husband and father of two daughters was born on February 21, 1946, in Floyd, Va. He was a carpenter by trade and was privileged enough to work side by side with his father building homes for many years. Don loved his muscle cars and he was an avid music lover with a God given talent that allowed him to play any instrument he touched. Don was preceded in death by his father, James Oliver and his mother, Oleta. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his two daughters, Stacy (Duane) Tuck and Crystal Keith; two grandsons, Isaiah Tuck and Travis Williams; and his best friend and beloved dog, Otis. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Pulaski Church of God. Don will be laid to rest in his hometown of Floyd in Jacksonville Cemetery on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family would also like to thank the Medi Hospice Staff of Pulaski for all of their love and support and his nurse, Miranda, who was a perfect fit for him. The family is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
