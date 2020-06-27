MARION, Va./ SALEM, Va./ ATLANTA, Ga. Robert Allen Shults, age 50, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends, after a long and courageous struggle with brain cancer. Robert was born in Roanoke and spent his childhood in Salem and Marion. He graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1987, earned a tennis scholarship at the Virginia Military Institute, where he graduated in 1991. He pursued a career in the computer industry and worked for INTEL Corporation for 21 years. Robert married Claire Furches in 2006 and had one son, Logan Robert Shults, age 6. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted step-mother, Anne Washburn Shults. Robert is survived by his dear wife and son, Claire and Logan; father, Robert McFarland Shults of Marion; sisters, Sally Elizabeth Shults of Virginia Beach, Margaret McFarland Shults Scimone (Stephen) of Burlington, Vermont, Kristen Elizabeth Leaman (Brian) of Marion, and Kelly Anne Surber of Marion. Private services will be held in Atlanta on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and inurnment at Christ Episcopal Church in Marion at a later date with the Reverend Emily Edmondson conducting both services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Kate's Club, 1190 West Druid Hills Dr. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30329, an Atlanta based non-profit that supports children who have lost a parent or sibling. To share memories of Robert Allen Shults, or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Locally, care for Mr. Shults family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
