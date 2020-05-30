GREER, S.C. On Sunday, May, 24, 2020, Daniel Eugene Ross, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at home surrounded by his family in Greer, South Carolina. Dan's greatest love in life were his daughters and grandchildren. This humble loving father, is eternally etched in love and memories by his three daughters, Jordan and Shane Hudson, Brittany Ross, Lindsay Walker and Detrick, his fourteen grandchildren, Antonio and Yolanda Perez, Alex Perez, Kylie, Karsyn, Elijah, Eden, Ryder Hudson, Ava, Layla and Chloe Walker, Aydan, Ashton, Avery Brady and Brielle Murphy, great-granddaughter Alaina Perez, and a special person Jeremy Lister. Dan took his fashion cues from no one. He was known for his predictable hippie style, long hair, belly button piercing, tattoos, worn out t-shirts and cut off shorts. He could always be found listening to southern rock and his cd collection was one to be reviled with. His favorite concert was Lynard Skynard. Dan was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He never had a bad day and always had a smile. He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman "Red" Ross and mother, Susie "Janie" Ross. He is survived by his five siblings, Gale and Margaret Ross, Jim and Martha Ross, Dave and Angie Ross, Becky and Brian Reynolds, Cindy and Dean Winebarger. He will be loved and missed by an abundance of nieces and nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends from throughout the years. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Julio Stornio officiating. Interment was held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.

