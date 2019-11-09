MARION, Va. Rosetta Hodge Thomas, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her home. Rosetta was a loving mother and gran-gran to her family. She would give you her last penny to help out a friend or family member. Rosetta loved to crochet and was always up for some good Chinese food. Her bubbly and witty personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin L. Thomas; daughter, Linda Henning; parents, Vance and Lena Hodge; and several brothers and sisters. Rosetta is survived by her daughters, Brenda Williams and husband, Dennis, of Ore., Sandra DeGraw and husband, Tom, of Calif., Cynthia Thomas of Marion, Va., Lena Miller and husband, Kevin of West Va., and Rose Crowell and husband, David, of Marion, Va.; son, Ben Thomas of Calif.; sisters, Elizabeth Osborne of Saltville, Va., and Margaret King and husband, Bob, of Va.; brother, Jerry Hodge of Saltville, Va.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4471 Lincoln Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630. To share memories of Rosetta Hodge Thomas, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rosetta's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
