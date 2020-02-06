ATKINS, Va. Nancy Louise Brown Ford, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Nancy was born in Sugar Grove, Va. to the late Clarence and Georgie Parks Brown. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Morris Brown and Rex Brown. Nancy worked for 20 plus years in food service, having worked at a hospital in Maryland and at the SWVA Mental Health Institute in Marion. She was a volunteer for the Senior Citizens Center in Marion and the Settler's Museum in Atkins. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, reading, and being with her family. Nancy was also a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins. She is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" Ford of Atkins; three daughters, Bonnie Wolfe and husband, Robert of Md., Diane Ford of Md., and Karen Weddle and husband, Joe of Marion; brothers, Clarence Brown and wife, Carolyn of W.Va., and Howard Brown of Va.; sister, Brenda Brown of Va.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and special pet companion, Sadie. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Don Mutter officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Ford Family.
Ford, Nancy Louise Brown
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
6:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
