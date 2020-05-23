William Archie Matthews, 76, of Wytheville, formerly of Marks, Miss., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Bill was the son of the late Spurgeon Archie and Bonnie Ford Matthews. He attended the University of Mississippi and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. As a banker for over 35 years, Bill worked as a vice president and branch manager with First Tennessee Bank of Memphis, Tenn., as well as vice president and branch manager of SouthTrust Bank in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. He enjoyed his retirement on the farm in Virginia and time with his pets He is survived by his wife, Teresa Matthews of 39 years; sons, John Matthews of Wytheville, Philip and his wife, Lori Matthews, and Troy Matthews, all of Memphis; grandsons, Blake Matthews and Hayden Matthews, both of Memphis, and Tyler M. Matthews, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and several cousins including close cousin, Robert Rusty Rushing. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, conducted by Pastor Lon Tobin, at Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery. Although flowers would be appreciated, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
