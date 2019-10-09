Betty Lynn Sawyers, 64, of Wytheville, passed into eternal peace at her home on October 4, 2019. Betty Lynn was born on February 25, 1955, to the late Frank and Beverage Whitten Sawyers. She is survived by her daughters, Brandi Sawyers and Brooklyn Sawyers Belk and son-in-law, Lamont Belk; two grandchildren, Tressany Sawyers and Joseph Matthew Belk, and a third, Joshua Luke Belk that is on the way. She is also survived by two sisters, Norma Sawyers and Nancy Crockett; two brothers, and their wives, Lloyd and Teri Sawyers and Robert and Edith Sawyers. She was preceded in death by ten siblings, her sister and best friend, Patsy "Tot" Harper, and sisters, Beverage Brown, Genevieve Corbin, and Elizabeth Whitten, and her brothers, Earl, William, Fred, Charles and Matthew Sawyers, and John Grubb Jr. Betty was a lifelong resident of Wytheville, Virginia and member of Franklin Street United Methodist Church, her family church home, where she was baptized by faith and in water on August 3, 2019. She graduated from George Wythe high school in 1973. She earned her Associates Degree in business management at Wytheville Community College in 1987. As a young woman, she enjoyed and excelled at tennis. Later, she enjoyed other competitive games, bible study, gospel music, church, and her grandchildren. She divided her career among many jobs including a teacher's aide, DMV service representative, Sheriff's Office clerk, and the work that meant the most to her, a certified nursing assistant providing much needed care for the elderly. Her most special patients were Jane Umberger and her father, Frank. Betty's family will receive friends at Franklin Street United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Immediately after the funeral, interment will be held at West End Cemetery followed by repass in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Sawyers family.
