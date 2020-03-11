Donald Eugene Gibson, 84, of Rocky Gap, Va., went to be with the Lord he served on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Rocky Gap, Va., on February 2, 1936, the son of the late Charles Edward and Helen Tabor Gibson. He was a member of the Dry Fork Baptist Church his entire life. He was a master carpenter for 32 years and enjoyed building furniture. He was Bland County's Building Inspector for 11 years. He ran the I-77 Pit Stop in Bastian. He liked to keep busy and enjoyed being outdoors hunting arrow heads and cutting timber. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte Elliott; his brothers, Bobby Gibson and Richard Gibson; and his sisters, Jean Hall and Jewel Spence. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Brenda Elaine Gibson; his sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen Eugene and Debra Jean Gibson and Timothy Edward and Rhonda Kay Gibson; his grandchildren, Kayla and Dusty McGuire, Charlotte Amanda and Philip Hall, Jacob Lee and Holly Gibson and Thomas Levi Gibson and fiancée, Lainey Stewart; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Dry Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. George Brown officiating. Burial followed at the Gibson Family Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 11 a.m. until service time, 1 p.m. The Gibson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Abingdon Main Street applies for HGTV makeover
-
Couple's franchises for Jersey Mike's have staying power
-
Marion grad returns home to share new book, search for rural justice
-
Smyth County faces the Catch-22 of law enforcement agencies encrypting transmissions
-
Smyth Animal Rescue closes in on first-year goals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.