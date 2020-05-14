May 13, 1940 - May 5, 2020 Hawthorne Robert Stuart Sr., born on May 13, 1940, a former resident of Floyd and Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. He is survived by a devoted family that includes David L. Smith (Barbara), Hawthorne Stuart Jr. (Joanne), Vergil Stuart (Darlel), and Sidney Stuart (Ernestine); daughters, Rebecca Perkins, Mary R. Stuart, and Lisa Williams (Carlton); predeceased daughter, Judith Jones; two brothers, five sisters, and a host of grandchildren and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. at Stuart Family Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Carthage Chapel, Jacksonville, Fla.

