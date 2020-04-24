ATKINS, Va. Christopher Franklin Brooks, age 24, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Chris was born in Marion, on June 24, 1995. He was a 2013 graduate from Marion Senior High School, and 2017 graduate from Emory & Henry College. Chris would also have been a 2020 graduate from Lindsey-Wilson College receiving his master's degree. He had recently accepted the position of Mental Health Counselor at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Pulaski, Va. Chris had an infectious smile that always seemed to light up a room. His loving and outgoing personality made anyone that was near him, stop and listen. He loved going to the beach, and for those that knew him the best, knew his extreme passion for Christmas. He was a very loving and caring person that will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and June Harris. Christopher is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Brenda Harris Brooks; sister, Tonia Brooks and fiancée, Zane Gregory; grandparents, Eva Jane and Carl Stanley; great uncle, Fred Combs; aunts and uncles, Mike Masone and wife, Louise, and Kathy Testerman; godchild, Silas Moreland; cousins, Donald and Renee Clifton, Bradley Clifton, and Sarah Fleenor; and many, many special friends to include Brian Chaney, Tristan Roberts, Leanna Catron, Amanda and Jake Moreland, Alesia Wymer, and Donna Musick. Due to the current COVID-19 Virus, the family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, 10 people at a time. This will offer family and friends a safe way to continue to show love and support for one another during this time. Private graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Laurel Valley Cemetery in Konarrock with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Brooks family.
