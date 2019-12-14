November 30, 1939 - December 7, 2019 Joan was born on November 30, 1939, in Smyth County, Va., to Blanche Tucker Blevins and Roland Alexander Blevins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rodney Wayne Blevins; and sister-in-law, Barbara Port Blevins. Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Edwin Diggs; daughter, Rebecca Jean Barnes (Bobby); brothers, Joe Howard Blevins and Donny Lee Blevins (Shirley); sister-in-law, Jean Armstrong Blevins; brother and sister-in-law, John King and Jean Diggs Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Joan was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she was active in United Methodist Women, Lydia Circle, and the Friendship Sunday School class. During her life, she traveled all over the world and made friends everywhere she went. She was a fantastic field trip chaperone, Red Cross volunteer, brownie scout leader, nursery school teacher, figure skating mom, seamstress, cake decorator, and all-around amazing wife and mom. Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church followed by service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Todd Noren-Hentz officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.