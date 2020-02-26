Lewey J. Corvin, age 79, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1940, to the late Clay P. and Ettie Robinson Corvin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mildred Mary Frances Ring Corvin and a sister, Brenda Lou Corvin. Lewey was a Lifelong member of the Evergreen United Methodist Church. He retired from Century Link in April 2001 with 38 years of service. Lewey was a farmer with the passion for hard work and tending to his land. He was also a skilled builder, craftsman and gardener. He enjoyed his daily visits to Grayson's Restaurant and spending times with his family and friends. Lewey will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandpa and friend. Lewey is survived by his daughter, Angie Brittain of Wytheville; son, Greg Corvin of Wytheville; and grandchildren and spouse, Megan and Kevin Brehm of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Tyler Corvin of Wytheville. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Steve Alderman officiating. Interment will follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Corvin family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
