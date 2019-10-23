Sadie V. Butner, age 86, of Wytheville, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Eva Burke Grimes. Sadie was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Cecil Butner Sr.; one sister, Helen Ruth Jenkins. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Joanne and Johnny Manuel, Tammy Ayers; son and fiancé, Cecil O. Butner and Kathy; sisters, Geneva Lambert, Frances Wancowicz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edgar "Bud" and Gail Grimes, James and Diane Grimes, Billy Joe and Linda Grimes; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Brett McCleray with interment to follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
