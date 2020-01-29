MARION, Va. Nancy Sue Pritchard Maguire, age 77, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, in Marion, Va. Nancy was a loved woman. She tried to help everyone that she could. Her grandchildren had a wonderful grandma. Nancy deserved all of the best in the world. She will be missed. Nancy was preceded in death her parents, Ernest and Sara Pritchard; and brother, Frank Pritchard. Nancy is survived by her husband, Frances John Maguire Jr. of Laurinburg, N.C.; daughter, Susie Dvorak Peck of Alexandria Va.; son, Frances John Maguire III and wife, Monica, of Marion, Va.; and three grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Joe Dvorak, and Ali Dvorak. The family will have a private service. To share memories of Nancy Sue Pritchard Maguire, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Nancy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Maguire, Nancy Sue Pritchard
