Joyce Mitchell Manson, 82, of Floyd, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas John Manson; and her son, Phillip Burton. She is survived by her sons, Robert Burton and Harold (Jessica) Manson; and granddaughter, Amanda Lynn Manson. As were Joyce's wishes, her cremains will be buried in the Thomas family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

