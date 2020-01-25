Faye Shortt Cregger, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Saltville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lewis W. Shortt and Claster Feeney Shortt. Faye was a longstanding member of Edgemont Baptist Church. She retired after 37 years as Office Manager for the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District. Known as Nana to her family, she will be sorely missed but they are comforted to know that she is with her Lord and Savior. Faye is survived by the man she adored and was married to for 59 years, Bob Cregger; two children, Kaye Hare and husband, Arch, of Hickory, N.C., and Jay Cregger and wife, Margie, of Bassett, Va.; brother, Lewis Shortt Jr. and wife, Judy, of Chilhowie, Va.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Keller and husband, Doug, of Radford, Va.; three grandchildren, Beth Cregger of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Zachary Barringer of Lenoir, N.C., and Molly Hare of Hickory, N.C. Faye also had seven beautiful great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Gay, Lizzie, and Erica for the loving care they provided for their Nana. A funeral service was held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. W.W. Wyrick officiating at Mercer Funeral Home. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour. Burial followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Bobby Williams, Donnie Gott, Bob Yost, Zachary Barringer, Connel Ware, and Charlie Bell. Honorary pallbearers were Randal Grant and Carl Harris. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Appalachian Teen Challenge or to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Faye Shortt Cregger.
Cregger, Faye Shortt
