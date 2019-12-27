MARION, Va. Mary Lillian Dantzler Slagle, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. She was born in Rossville, Ga., where she graduated from Rossville High School. She was a graduate of Emory and Henry College, she taught school in Marion for several years. Mary was a faithful member of Marion First United Methodist Church, being a member of the L.W. Kelly Sunday School Class and of the UMW. She was a member of DAR and the Friends of the Smyth-Bland Library. Mary enjoyed genealogy and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Hugh Slagle; and parents, Oliver Dantzler and Mary Alice Shambaugh Dantzler. Mary is survived by her daughter, Cindy Flickinger and husband, Scott, of Warsaw, Va.; son, Jay Slagle of Stuarts Draft, Va.; brother, Bryan Dantzler and wife, Margaret, of Ringgold, Ga.; sister, Emily Briscoe of Bremen, Ga.; half-brother, Dan Dantzler and wife, Karen, of Fayetteville, Ark.; half-sister, Kay Blanton and husband, Ricky, of Josephine, Texas; stepsister, Sylvia Shinn of Debuque, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Joan Tucker and husband, Roy, of Bristol, Va., and Delba Slagle of Marion, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va., with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the church. To share memories of Mary Lillian Dantzler Slagle, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mary's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
