Hassell Dean Nester, age 81, of Pulaski, passed away on Monday evening, November 25, 2019, at the Radford Health & Rehab Center. Born on January 29, 1938, in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Chalmer Curn Nester and Etta Bond Nester. His son, David Nester also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Burnette Nester of Pulaski; children, Steven of Nester, N.C., Jackie Nester of Pulaski, Jimmy (Christy) Nester of Barren Springs, Jason Nester of Pulaski, Jerry Nester of Pulaski, and Denise Nester of Galax; stepson, Roger (Donna) Burnette of Galax, 13 grandchildren, four step grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Frances) Nester of Barren Springs; and sisters, Linda Crawford of Wytheville, Bonnie Richardson of N.C., and Connie and J.C. Horton of Sylvatus. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mountain Brook Holiness Church on Commerce St., with Randall Jones and Dale Aker officiating. Interment will follow at the Garland Anderson Bond Cemetery, Wythe County. The family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.