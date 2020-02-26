Henry Wade "June" Campbell Jr. MARION, Va. Henry Wade Campbell Jr., "June", age 93, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va. June Campbell was a quiet, humble and hardworking man who treated people good, loved his family and gave his Lord praises and thanks for all he had. Mr. Campbell supervised the fish hatchery for 43 years. When he wasn't working, he loved to mow his yard, coon hunt, watch Nascar or work in the garden. June's faith was a big part of his life, in fact, his hands were used to build his church, Valley View Baptist. June Campbell loved life and attributed long life to no drinking, smoking or cussing. He was big on working hard, going to church and minding his own business. All of these good things put him face to face with his Jesus and back hand in hand with his Stella Mae. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella; his parents, Wade and Katherine Campbell, several siblings; and his best four-legged buddy, Diesel. He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Campbell of Abingdon, Va., and Karen White and husband, Steve, of Marion, Va.; son, Kelly Campbell of the home; seven granddaughters, Dawn Stafford and husband, Bo, LeAndra Shaw and husband, Chris, Jennifer Vernon and husband, David, Betty Osborne and husband, Jason, Rebecca Young, Lisa Boothe and husband, L.J., and Iris Brown and husband, Scott; 19 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson; one sister, Gaye Kirk of Marion, Va., several nieces and nephews; and special care giver, Amy Pappas. Special thanks to Dr. McGlothlin and Pam for excellent care. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church with the Reverend Chuck Stout and the Reverend Roger Frost officiating. Burial will follow at Slemp Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 1 p.m. until time of service at Valley View Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, c/o Jill Robinson, 1622 Slab Town Road, Sugar Grove, VA 24375. To share memories of Henry Wade Campbell Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for June's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.