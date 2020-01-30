Thornton Lee Cannaday, 91, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Lisa. He was born on Saturday, April 7, 1928, in Patrick County, a son of the late Urbane Esley Cannaday and Ella Williams Cannaday. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Colene Turman Cannaday; his son, Esley Harmon Cannaday; three brothers, Harley E. Cannaday, G. Labon Cannaday, and Ralph L. Cannaday; and a sister, Juanita C. Thomas. He was a retired from Citty Ford with 41 years service, was a member of Bedford Baptist Church as well as V. F. W. Post # 2157 and B. P. O. E # 321. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during World War II. He is survived by her daughters, Rhonda C. Gibbons and husband, Michael, and Lisa C. Dease and husband, Marc; granddaughters, Brittanie Berry and husband, Ben, and Emily Gibbons; grandsons, Ryan Gibbons and wife, Katie; and his sister, Ilene C. Compton. The family extends our heartfelt appreciation to his loving caregivers, Holly Hatley and Glenda Dalton. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bedford Baptist Church, and a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. David Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Cannaday, Thornton Lee
