Stephen Lance Jean passed away on May 21, 2020, while in hospice at the home of his brother and sister-in-law in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lance was 73 years old, and had been battling multiple forms of cancer for several years. Lance is survived by his younger brother, Jay, and sister-in-law, Loretta, of Simpsonville; niece, Lindsay Cutbirth, her husband Daniel, and grandnieces Madison and Ella of Cypress, Texas; and nephew, STS2 Joseph Longoria, USN, and his wife, Andrea, and grandniece, Halle of Temple, Texas. Born in 1946, in Anna, Illinois, Lance was the first child of Robert and Anne Jean. His formative years were spent in places including Texas, Colorado and Idaho, where he developed his passion for the outdoors, and began to hone his hunting and fishing skills. Lance graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1964, and went on to study at both Idaho State University and Southern Illinois University. Lance's career in the engineering and construction industry spanned 4 decades, with assignments on major capital projects throughout the United States, including the iconic Ravenel Bridge, in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2013, he retired to the mountain home he built along the Appalachian Trail outside Bland, Virginia. He was a passionate sportsman and outdoorsman, hunting and fishing from coast to coast and border to border throughout his life. In addition to legendary sail fishing and elk hunting adventures, Lance also enjoyed the simple pleasures of trout fishing a beaver pond, or opening day pheasant hunts with friends and his old Parker 16. An avid reader and a serious baseball fan, Lance was also a renowned cook. His smoked wild turkey soup is world famous, and his squirrel gravy was a welcome comfort around many cold morning campfires. Lance attended Brookwood Church, and was under the care of Open Arms Hospice. He was recently blessed to have been baptized by his chaplain in the family home. May God's Mercy and Grace be with you, Lance.

