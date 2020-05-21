Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY TWO TO AS MUCH AS 6 INCHES OF RAIN SINCE EARLY TUESDAY ALONG WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 4 INCHES WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF MANY RIVERS IN THE AREA, SOME REACHING MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS MORNING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 02AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.7 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 12.6 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...SEVERAL SUMMER HOMES ALONG THE RIVER ARE FLOODED WITH POSSIBLY SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.5 FEET ON SEP 17 2018. &&