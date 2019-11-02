Rebecca Alice Brunk Lacy, age 67, of Ivanhoe, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John T. and Mary Hoback Brunk. Rebecca is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jamie Lacy; daughter, Tammy Richardson Hale of Ivanhoe; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Hugh Jones of Wytheville; brother and companion, Daniel Thomas Brunk and Rose Seagle of Wytheville; fatherin-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Debbie Lacy, of Ivanhoe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Molly and Gerald Johnson of Ivanhoe; nephews, Tommy Jones, Darren Jones, Hunter Johnson and Zachary Johnson. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Jeff Callahan and the Reverend Eddie Frye, with interment to follow in the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
