Nancy Lee Callahan Hoyt, 82 years old, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020. She was born in Wytheville, Virginia, on April 17, 1938, to Early Vance and Ruth Grubb Callahan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Hoyt; her daughter, Colleen "Collie" Hoyt Gray;and her grandson, Gordon Robert "Robbie" Tolbert. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of George Wythe High School. She was employed by United Intermountain Telephone Company from 1973-1984 as a switch board operator and at TRW in Northern Virginia from 1984 until her retirement in 2000 as a cashier for cash and travel. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Terry Moore of Rural Retreat, Virginia; son, Gordon "Scotty" Hoyt of Wallingford, Connecticut; son, Jamie Robert Hoyt of Peterborough, England; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Frank Buck of Rural Retreat, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Chris), Cody, Mandi (Keith), Adam, LeeAnna (B.J.), Kalee, Jared, Mia, Sebastian, Sarah (Mike), 14 great-grandchildren;,several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services were held 3 p.m. Friday June 19, 2020, at Mt Pleasant Community Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Aubrey Whitlow and The Reverend Mike Gray. The family received friends Friday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.