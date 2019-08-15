Clinton Moles, 98, of Galax, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Mr. Moles was born in Floyd County, to the late Mack Moles and Addie Nester Moles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Newman Moles; two sons, Ricky Moles and Roger Moles; and several siblings. Survivors include his granddaughter, Shanna Moles of Jonesboro, Georgia; and one daughter-in-law, Donna Moles of Jonesboro, Georgia. Mr. Moles was in World War II and was stationed in the Pacific theatre in Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty was signed with Japan on D-Day. He served in the Navy from November 5, 1943 until January 6, 1946. When he was discharged, he was a Gunner's Mate (3/CCT) single, and 25 years of age. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Mountain Presbyterian Church with the Rev. S.G. Bolt officiating. Burial followed in the Buffalo Mountain Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Moles family.
