David Wayne Earles, age 65, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Wythe Co., Va. on November 9, 1954, the son of the late Fred Neal Earles and Anna Bell Barbery Earles. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jamie Heldreth Earles; daughter, Amanda Walk and husband, Chad, of Glade Spring, Va.; grandchildren, Caleb Walk, Anabel Walk; sisters, Kathi Akers and husband, Sam, of Rural Retreat, Sherry and Carter Marshall of Sugar Grove, Va.; father-in-law, Don Heldreth and wife, Tina, of Rural Retreat; brother-in-law, Eddie Heldreth and wife, Rita, of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Laura Heldreth of Wytheville, Va.; eight nieces and nephews; special cousins and friends including Brandon Sult, Steve Earles and C J Earles. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Hamman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Rural Retreat Emergency Services or to the Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Earles family. Online condolences may sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
