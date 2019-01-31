Betty Kefauver Waldron, 87, of Copper Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Irvin Waldron; children, Glenn (Joyce) Waldron, Alice Waldron, and Mark (Donna) Waldron; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the Mount Union Church of the Brethren with Pastor Greg Fleshman officiating. Interment will follow in the Kefauver Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Union Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 192, Bent Mountain, VA 24059. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
