Linda Faye Hilton, age 76, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence on March 29, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Sonny and Verna McMillian Hilton; brother, Adrian "Harpo" Hilton; sister in-law, Barbara Hilton; and brother-in-law, Robert Herzberg. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Randolph Hilton of the home; son, Darren Hilton and wife, Leslie, of Rural Retreat; sister, Joan Hilton Herzberg of White Plains, Md.; two precious nieces, Melissa Hilton Cressell and Danny, and Monica Hilton Patton and Foy of Rural Retreat; nephew, Mitch Herzberg and niece, Robin Herzberg Phillips of Maryland, and several great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of Linda's life was held at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family received friends before the service from 2 until 3 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department or Rural Retreat Emergency Service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Hilton family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
